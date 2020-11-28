Lee County man injured after gun explodes in freak accident at range

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A Lee County family asks for your prayers after a family owned gun exploded in their loved ones’ face at a local firing range on Friday.

Megan Harman says her dad, Chris, was with family at the Firing Pin in Opelika when the gun he was shooting exploded in his face in a freak accident.

Chris Harman

“He’s on his way to Birmingham now for them to try and save his left eye,” said Harman.

The family owned gun that exploded

The accident happened just after Harman’s mom shot her Taurus 380. She had loaded the clip and fired six rounds when the last one jammed. She removed the clip and got the bullet out. Harman says her dad shot the gun next. The family recalls Chris loaded the clip and had fired three times when the gun exploded, and Chris went down.

Safety goggles

Chris is on his way from the hospital via ambulance for surgery at a Birmingham eye clinic. He has blow out fractures in his left orbit, and the family is praying doctors can save his eye. The family is scared but very thankful Chris was wearing safety glasses when the explosion or the injuries could have been much more severe.

“Y’all, please pray for my daddy! He’s the rock of our family. This man does EVERYTHING for us! We need him. Please pray they can save his eye,” said Megan.

News 3 reached out to the Firing Pin, who referred us to the family. We will keep you updated on Chris’ progress. We wish him a speedy and full recovery.