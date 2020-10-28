League of Women Voters of the Tennessee Valley speaks on absentee ballot spike

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Absentee voting at the Madison County Courthouse has ramped up in the past week, with a line of people hundreds deep wrapping around the building.

The President of the League of Women voters of the Tennessee Valley shared her opinion on why so many people are taking advantage of the COVID-19 clause.

The state does not technically have early voting and up until this year, you needed a specific reason and proof to vote absentee, like a physical disability or being out of the country. Now, fear of contracting COVID-19 is added as a reason.

“The appetite is there for change,” said League of Women Voters of the Tennessee Valley President Kathleen Leonard.

Leonard thinks the long lines mean people are hungry for early voting to be a permanent fixture in the state.

The state does not usually allow for in-person absentee ballots to case early quite like this, but with the pandemic, a ‘fear of COVID-19’ clause was added that allows voters to do so.

“There are ways to do efficient early voting that we need to explore, because obviously, we saw with this election, people wanted to come out and vote early,” she said.

As we learned on Monday, plenty of voters were willing to stand in line to cast their absentee ballot, not only because of COVID fears, but because of other legitimate reasons like emergency travel or stringent work requirements.

“Why should we make it difficult? why should someone have to offer an excuse? That is only a mechanism of suppressing votes,” she said.

Leonard believes there’s a lag in legislators addressing the conversation.

“I think because someone hasn’t actually taken it on to push it,” she said.

She says if people are unhappy with any policies during an election year, there’s only one way to make your voice heard.

“Because it’s important that people get out and vote because decisions are made by the people who show up,” Leonard said.