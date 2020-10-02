League of Women Voters of Alabama pushing for Sen. Jones, Tuberville to debate

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The League of Women Voters of Alabama are calling on both US Senate candidates to debate ahead of the November election.

They’ve heard back from Sen. Doug Jones’ campaign about interest in debating but not from Tommy Tuberville’s. The deadline was Sept. 29. The debate would have been a partnership with Alabama Nexstar stations and the group.

“Nothing takes the place of seeing the candidates in person via broadcast, face to face answering serious questions about issues that they will face as senators impacting Alabama,” Mary Ann Wilson said.

“Think it’s important to hear both of the candidates talk about their respective records, you know, mine has been in the Senate, has been a lawyer, been somebody that’s lived in Alabama all my life. And I think that my opponent needs to talk about his record a little bit because it’s a little shady,” Sen. Jones said.

Political analyst Steve Flowers says not debating is a part of the strategy.

“Tuberville has everything to lose and nothing to gain. I don’t think you’d see him change his strategy. He is just going to hug Trump’s coattails and ride that trump train all the way to Washington,” Flowers said.

The League of Women voters of Alabama say they’re holding out hope that there will still be a debate in a reasonable amount of time.

We made attempts to contact Tuberville as of news time we didn’t hear back from him.

LATEST POSTS