There are thousands more foster children in Alabama than there are foster families to raise them.

Finding homes for older kids is even tougher, but that’s the job for one organization – Specialized Alternatives for Families and Youth.

Whitney Davis recruits families for SAFY and she says the goal is to teach these kids how to be productive adults.

You can watch our full interview with her below:

For more information on SAFY and how to become a foster parent, visit the SAFY website.