Right at this moment, there is a NASA rover on Mars – Perseverance – looking for ancient Martian life.

It’s exciting stuff for sure, and the images from Mars that NASA is publishing are riveting.

That said, the prospect of humans, of astronauts, walking that planet’s surface is even more exciting.

UAH Professor Dr. Dale Thomas says it flat out – there will be boot prints on Mars.

He also says getting there won’t be easy.

You can watch our full interview with Dr. Thomas below: