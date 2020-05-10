UAH President Dr. Darren Dawson talks COVID-19 impacts on faculty, students

Like universities across the U.S., UAH hasn’t been having in-person classes – students are finishing the semester online.

UAH President Dr. Darren Dawson says it’s what had to be done, but it’s not ideal.

“Engineering, science business, nursing, and some other things – those types of degree programs definitely require a lot of face to face interaction. For instance, engineering requires a lot of team type projects, capstone design; nursing requires clinical studies and so forth so the students are definitely missing out on some things that they would have gotten if they were on campus.”

You can watch our full interview with Dawson below: