UAH Interim President Chuck Karr ready to get to work

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Chuck Karr began his role as the interim President of the University of Alabama in Huntsville earlier this month, and he’s excited to get to work and meet the students.

He’s the 10th President of UAH and will serve in this role for the next 18 months. However, this isn’t his first ‘gig’ in higher education.

Karr was formerly the Dean of Engineering at the University of Alabama (Tuscaloosa) for 16 years. He thought he was finished in higher education and was enjoying retirement. Then, UAH came along.

“When this opportunity availed itself, it was really one I just couldn’t turn down,” Karr said.

He said he had heard many wonderful things about UAH during his time at UA, he said that and the “terrific community” surrounding it weighed in his decision to accept the position.

Karr is excited to get to work recruiting students from across North Alabama and down into Birmingham.

Hear more about Karr’s thoughts on UAH, the students, and the challenges of higher education in the video player above.