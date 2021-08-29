UAH director named to national drone association board discusses the future of drones

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The University of Alabama in Huntsville’s Dr. Suzy Young is the first woman to be named to the Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) national board of directors.

“Unmanned systems,” commonly known as drones have become increasingly popular over the years whether you own one or your child owns one, you most likely know someone who does.

Something that was once always mentioned in the military expanded nearly everywhere.

You’ve most likely heard all the predictions about drones: delivering packages, transporting medicine in emergencies, or even transporting you across town.

Dr. Young said that is not a fantasy. Listen to her interview on Leadership Perspectives above.