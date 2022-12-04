Dr. Kristin Weger is an Assistant Professor of Psychology at the University of Alabama in Huntsville. She spoke with News 19 about her research which is intended to help with communication between emergency responders, specifically text communication.

Dr. Weger discusses her research into what makes communication effective between first responders, problems she found with previous communication methods, the importance of clarity and common understanding in emergency situations, and how bad communication can cost lives.

Hear more about Dr. Weger’s research in the video above.