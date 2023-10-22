HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — ‘All of Us’ is a nationwide research program that aims to enable discoveries that will improve overall health, and the folks at UAB Huntsville would love to have you be part of it.

The ‘All of Us’ program takes medical data from a million people in order to look for trends, even discoveries, that would benefit everyone.

The program still needs around 400,000 thousand participants to share their medical information and a blood sample. Some people, however, are hesitant.

Program manager at UAB Huntsville Jennifer Burns and UAB Huntsville’s Regional Dean Dr. Roger Smalligan stopped by to discuss the research more in-depth with Steve Johnson.

