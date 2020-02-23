Tommy Tuberville talks about why he chose to run for U.S. Senate

On Mar. 3, Alabama voters will take part in a statewide election.

Among the things to be considered – the Republican primary for the U.S. Senate.

Tommy Tuberville, formerly the head football coach at Auburn and other programs, is one of the candidates and he said he’s running to make tough decisions.

“I’ve seen the direction this country is going in for the last 10 or 15 years for the worse and we are in trouble. “We’ve got to make some critical decisions about this country. I want to go and make the tough decisions in Washington for the state and this country. So again, if we don’t get off this path that we’re going of low moral values and things that affect our economy, we’re not going to make it.”

You can watch our full interview with Tuberville below:

