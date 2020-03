Usually, Leadership Perspectives is recorded ahead of time and the full interview is posted here on WHNT.com and our news app. Recently, we’ve been doing it differently.

This week we sat down with Dr. Patrick Quirk, a clinical psychologist, and took questions on Facebook Live about something on many minds across the Tennessee Valley: the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on your emotional and mental health.

You can watch our full interview with Dr. Quirk in the videos below:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video