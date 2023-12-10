HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Anyone who watches the news right now sees something every day about the war in Gaza. It was started by a terror attack by Hamas that took innocent Israelis lives, and now – other lives are being lost daily.

For this week’s Leadership Perspectives interview, Temple B’nai Sholom Rabbi P.J. Schwartz sat down to talk with Steve Johnson about the complications, and the connections that make what’s happening right now in the middle east so confounding.

It will include antisemitism that he’s felt, and what exactly it is.

“How can one be Jewish, criticize Israel, but also feel attacked by Hamas. How can one feel that the attack by Hamas on Israel is not only an issue of Israel, but it is a Jewish issue…it is an anti-Zionist issue. And the same thing when it come to the Muslim community. It’s hard to differentiate,” Schwartz said.

To watch this week’s interview in its entirety, see the video player at the top of the page.