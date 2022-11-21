MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – Superintendent Dr. Ed Nichols of Madison City Schools (MCS) spoke with News 19 on Alabama’s new academic standing, and what parents can do to become more familiar with their student’s education.

Dr. Nichols discussed that the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) is used as a benchmark, however, it only assesses isolated groups of students. For example, in 2021, only three classes (two fourth grades and one middle school class) in the MCS district took the NAEP.

Another thing that was discussed was what you should do if you are worried about your student’s performance. Dr. Nichols suggests that, with the influx of data, parents sit down with their students’ teachers and discuss the information and how they can help better prepare them.

You can hear about these topics, and much more, in the video above.