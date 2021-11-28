Single mom to military leader: CW5 Melanie Harris speaks on how the Army changed her life

There are thousands of hard-working men and women in the Army Material Command. It’s safe to say they are motivated to be the best of the best and worked hard to get there.

A fine example of that is Chief Warrant Officer 5 Melanie Harris. If you’re unfamiliar with what a “Cheif Warrant Officer 5” is, you aren’t the only one. According to Harris, there are only about 640 CW5’s in the entire U.S. Army.

“A Warrant Officer is an expert in his or her career field so that would mean that they basically would know everything about their prescribed job. But, for me, a Chief Warrant Officer is someone that advises and one that influences or impacts the army,” Harris said in this week’s Leadership Perspectives.

Harris joined the Army at the age of 19 and now holds the prestigious title of CW5 and works as a logistics expert.

Did she know then that she would eventually have such an important job?

Find out Harris’ answer and listen to the full interview in the video player above.