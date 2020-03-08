Sheila Cummings talks challenges of leaving small North Carolina town to attend college

Sunday is International Women’s Day, and our Leadership Perspectives interview is with a woman named Sheila Cummings.

Cummings is the founder, president, and CEO of Cummings Aerospace.

She is also a Native American from a very small town in North Carolina, and she said it was a challenge leaving to attend the University of Maryland.

“I had to acclimate to the large school environment, large class sizes, teachers that did not speak English. I had never expected that, so there were many struggles.”

You can watch our full interview with Cummings below:

