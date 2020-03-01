Robby Parker talks Madison City Schools, issues facing schools in Alabama

This past Friday was the last day on the job for now-former Madison City Schools superintendent Robby Parker. Now, he’s the principal at Whitesburg Christian Academy.

Robby has said all along he missed working with students like he did as a teacher and principal.

Make no mistake though, Robby Parker loves the Madison School system.

An article came out on AL.com, and of the 137 school districts, there were only three in the state of Alabama that had never lost a student; the other 134 have lost students – at a certain point they had less, but there’s only three and Madison is one of the three.

You can watch our full interview with Parker below:

