In the spring of 2020, the then soon-to-retire commanding general for Redstone Arsenal’s Army Materiel Command got a call.

He was asked to be in charge of logistics for Operation Warp Speed, the massive effort to get effective COVID-19 vaccines to every American.

Now retired, General Gus Perna is back in North Alabama, and he said it took an army to run the operation.

