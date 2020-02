Representative Bradley Byrne wants to be the Republican nominee for the U.S. Senate seat held right now by Democrat Doug Jones.

He’s part of a crowded field for the Mar. 3 primary.

Byrne is already in Congress, but he said it’s time to move on.

“I don’t thnk you should hold these seats forever. I think you should hold the seat for a certain time and then turn it over to somebody else, because new blood is good.”

You can watch our full interview with Rep. Byrne below:

