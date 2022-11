Rabbi Scott Colbert, the interim Rabbi at Temple B’nai Shalom in Huntsville, has noticed an uptick in anti-Semitic conversations.

Something he says he never thought he’d have to deliver a sermon on. He says that he’s noticed that it has become more widely acceptable to hate “the other,” or someone different than you.

Watch the full interview with Rabbi Colbert above to learn what you can do to speak out against hate.