HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Pew Research Center has conducted research that says 80% of Americans believe Democrats and Republicans can’t agree on basic facts, and also that people believe that there is too much partisanship in the United States.

Steve Raby is a political consultant who has worked with political candidates from both the Republican and Democratic parties and he joined Leadership Perspectives to discuss hyper-partisan politics and the issues that can arise with it.

To see the entire interview with Raby, you can watch Leadership Perspectives in the video player above.