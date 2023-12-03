HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — In Alabama, and likely in the rest of the country too, thousands of children are being raised by their grandparents.

It’s not a new issue, but right now it is getting some publicity as the group Grandparents Raising Grandchildren works to find resources.

Keith Lowhorne, today’s leadership perspectives interview, is part of the effort. Lowhorne helps organize Grandparents Raising Grandchildren. He and his organization are working with the state to both study the issue and raise awareness.

Lowhorne said the situations that lead to grandparents raising their grandchildren can be complex and varied, He said it also offers several unique challenges due to age, finances and the unique circumstances of some children.