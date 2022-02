HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Some leadership changes are coming at the HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology.

The current president and science director, Dr. Rick Myers, will become chief scientific officer and president emeritus. The new president will be former vice president for educational outreach, Dr. Neil Lamb.

The institute does plenty of cutting-edge work, including some that may directly impact our lives.

You can watch our full interview with Dr. Lamb above.