HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville City Schools Board of Education selected a new superintendent on June 13 and he is officially off and running in his new position.

Dr. Clarence Sutton replaced the retiring Christie Finley, who served as the school systems superintendent since 2018.

He is now laying out his plans for how to improve the school district.

Sutton joins News 19’s Steve Johnson on Leadership Perspectives to talk about that plan. Their conversation includes topics like school discipline, test scores, teacher retention and the school’s desegregation order that is over 60 years old.

The full-length interview with Dr. Sutton can be found in the video player above.