Mike Rudolphi says SpaceX launch opens a world of possibilities for the U.S.

A week ago Saturday, a SpaceX rocket launched from American soil and took two American astronauts to the International Space Station.

It was the first time that happened since the end of the Space Shuttle program in 2011.

NASA veteran, and now human space flight consultant, Mike Rudolphi has some definite thoughts about the mission.

“Well, I think it’s a fabulous accomplishment. It opens the way for the United States to have its own access to the space station and that’s kind of simple and easy to understand. It also opens the way for the commercial entities in this country to find out a way in which they can make money by having access to space.”

You can watch our full interview with Rudolphi below: