Human space flight fans are going to have to wait until the end of next month for the full test firing of the Space Launch System main engines.

The end of the so-called green run was delayed from mid-November until early 2021 with weather as one culprit and COVID-19 another.

Human Space Flight Consultant Mike Rudolphi says delays aside, things are actually going well.

You can watch our full interview with Rudolphi below: