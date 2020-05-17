Marshall Space Flight Center Director Jody Singer says transition back to on-site work will be slow, deliberate

Even during a pandemic, America’s space program has continued.

For Marshall Space Flight Center, it’s been a stage four alert with only critical workers like those supporting the Space Station showing up at the center.

Now though, Marshall will be winding down teleworking and winding up work at the office, but MSFC Director Jody Singer says it won’t happen all at once.

“Not only do we take into account what is going on from a NASA perspective or the nation – we look into the local area and Redstone Arsenal to understand what’s going on and as a result of that, we look at work that we can turn on.”

You can watch our full interview with Singer below: