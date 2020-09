Before this year is finished, NASA expects to do a test firing for the SLS main stage – the culmination of what’s called the green run.

In November of next year, the first launch for the Space Launch System is scheduled, with the first crewed launch set for sometime in 2023.

But the question for Manned Space Flight Consultant Mike Rudolphi – will that launch happen on time?

