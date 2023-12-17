HUNSTVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Mac McCutcheon is an experienced politician. He was the long time speaker of the Alabama house before he retired, and before Governor Kay Ivey appointed him Chairman of the Madison County commission.

And while McCutcheon has lived in the county for years, he still had to learn some things.

He sat down with Steve Johnson on Leadership Perspectives to talk about Madison County’s growing population and blossoming infrastructure. He also speaks about it being a county that wants to hang on to the things that make it special.

To see the full Leadership Perspectives interview, you can view the video player at the top of the page.