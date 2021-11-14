Local astronomer excited to discover unknown in space

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Earth is just a small speck on the Milky Way. We’ve only explored a very small portion of the solar system, and the possibility of other lifeforms is up for debate.

Dr. Stephen Walker, UAH Assistant Professor for Physics and Astronomy, knew he was in the right place when he moved to Huntsville a couple of years ago and saw the Saturn V mockup at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center.

He says the Rocket City is what brought him to science, and though Astronomy is his first love, he’s excited about upcoming missions to put humans back on the moon.

The possibility of life on other planets excites Dr. Walker.

Watch the entire interview with Dr. Stephen Walker in the video player above.