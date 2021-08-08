Lieutenant General Daniel Karbler discusses the upcoming Space and Missile Defense Symposium and the work he does on the Arsenal

The Space and Missile Defense Symposium is set for August 10 at the Von Braun Center.

The three-day event will be the ‘place to be’ for all things space and missile defense.

The event isn’t put on by the Space and Missile Defense Command at Redstone Arsenal, but the SMDC Commanding General is definitely excited.

Lieutenant General Daniel Karbler discusses the work they do and how events like this are important on this week’s Leadership Perspectives.

