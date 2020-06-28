Leadership Perspectives: The logistics of transporting goods during a pandemic

In the more than 100 days we’ve been dealing with COVID-19, there have been lots of unsung heroes. That includes the men and women who haul freight to stock our stores with the things we need.

Nick Beaty, the owner of Yellowhammer Logistics Services, sat down with Steve Johnson for this week’s Leadership Perspectives. “It’s not back to normal,” Beaty said.

In his interview, Beaty talks about the changes the pandemic has brought about for his company, the safety of the drivers, and the gratitude for truckers shown by many.