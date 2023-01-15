HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Leadership Greater Huntsville seeks to “identify, educate, inspire and connect community leaders” through a variety of programs for college students all the way up to senior executives.

Shannon Drake, the president and CEO of Leadership Greater Huntsville, joined Leadership Perspectives to talk about the non-profit’s beginnings, as well as its programs, classes and goals.

The organization has classes they provide for anyone from college students to senior executives to educate the community on the place they live and work, and how they can make it better. Programs include talks with regional government leaders, behind-the-scene talks, and interactive program days.

Classes cover topics like local government, education, the Redstone Arsenal, non-profits, and arts.

Drake also discusses their alumni network and networking opportunities the programs provide among members of the greater Huntsville community.

To hear more from Drake about Leadership Greater Huntsville, you can watch the full interview in the media player at the top of this page.