John Nerger discusses Space and Rocket Center fundraiser

Nonprofits have taken a beating during the pandemic.

Even the U.S. Space and Rocket Center, the state’s top tourist attraction, has not been immune.

The center said it needed $1.5 million to keep the doors open, and supporters came up with that amount – and more.

The question of course: Why didn’t the center ask for enough money to solve all its financial problems?

Alabama Space Science Exhibit Commission Chair John Nerger said it’s not an easy question to answer, but it came down to transparency.

You can watch our full interview with Nerger below: