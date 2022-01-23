Jess Brown discusses what to expect from the Alabama Legislature in 2022 Leadership Perspectives by: Bobby Stilwell Posted: Jan 23, 2022 / 08:14 AM CST / Updated: Jan 23, 2022 / 08:14 AM CST Close You have been added to News 19 Insider Newsletter Subscribe Now News 19 Insider Sign Up ALABAMA – The Alabama Legislature is about to wrap up its special session inside the regular session. The question for News 19 Political Analyst Jess Brown – what’s the biggest issue facing legislators? His answer may surprise you. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction