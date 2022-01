Intuitive Research and Technology’s Daron Drown is speaking with News 19 about artificial intelligence on the battlefield.

One of the many areas of investigation and development for Huntsville’s Intuitive Research and Technology is artificial intelligence.

Intuitive’s Daron Drown is our leadership perspectives interview this week.

Besides its civilian uses (such as Amazon’s Alexa, Apple’s Siri, and the Google Assistant), AI is being researched for use on the battlefield.

You can watch our full interview with Drown below: