As Huntsville continues to grow, the music culture around the city continues to grow.
Both local artist and national artist are continuing to come to the city to perform at several event spaces around the city.
On August 17, the Huntsville Music Office came together with the community and Mayor Tommy Battle to announce the ‘jam-packed’ lineup for Huntsville’s Music Month.
The City of Huntsville’s Music Officer Matt Mandrella joined News 19’s Steve Johnson on Leadership Perspectives to preview the upcoming events, discuss the growth of the music scene in the City and lay out the vision for the future of the culture of music in Huntsville.
Here is a full list of music month events:
- Sept. 1: Launchpad Concert Series in Big Spring Park East featuring Deqn Sue, Kelvin Wooten, Common Man and Dante Pride, plus a special performance from the Alabama A&M Maroon and White Marching Band. (5-9 p.m.; free)
- Sept. 2: Launchpad Concert Series in Big Spring Park East featuring Lamont Landers, Microwave Dave & The Nukes (5-9 p.m.; free)
- Sept. 3: Jazz in the Park-Huntsville featuring headliner Jessy J and support from Tr3ple Threat and Erisa Nicole. (5-9 p.m.; free)
- Sept. 6: Train (7:30 p.m.; admission charged)
- Sept. 8: UAH Constellation Concert Series presents organist Jillian Gardner and soprano Amalia Osuga at First Methodist Church, 120 Greene St. (7 p.m.; free)
- Sept. 10: Jazz in the Park-Huntsville featuring headliner Brian Simpson and support from Chandra Currelley and Noelette Leader. (5-9 p.m.; free)
- Sept. 15: Love Jones Presents Women in Music (8-11 p.m.; admission charged)
- Sept. 17: Cultura Festival: A Celebration of Hispanic Culture, Food, and Music (12-6 p.m.; free)
- Sept. 17: Jazz in the Park-Huntsville featuring headliner Alex Bugnon and support from BK Jackson and the Calhoun Community College Show Band. (5-9 p.m.; free)
- Sept. 23: Brandi Carlile and Tanya Tucker (7:30 p.m; admission charged)
- Sept. 24: Jazz in the Park-Huntsville featuring headliner Ben Tankard and support from Marqueal Jordan and Angela Bryant. (5-9 p.m.; free)
Mandrella said the schedule is jam-packed and he hopes it brings an extra large spotlight on Huntsville’s music scene.