(WHNT) — As Huntsville continues to grow, the music culture around the city continues to grow.

Both local artist and national artist are continuing to come to the city to perform at several event spaces around the city.

On August 17, the Huntsville Music Office came together with the community and Mayor Tommy Battle to announce the ‘jam-packed’ lineup for Huntsville’s Music Month.

The City of Huntsville’s Music Officer Matt Mandrella joined News 19’s Steve Johnson on Leadership Perspectives to preview the upcoming events, discuss the growth of the music scene in the City and lay out the vision for the future of the culture of music in Huntsville.

Here is a full list of music month events:

Mandrella said the schedule is jam-packed and he hopes it brings an extra large spotlight on Huntsville’s music scene.