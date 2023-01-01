Huntsville, now the largest city in the state of Alabama, is still undergoing growth. The city isn’t just growing in size, it’s still trying to grow into a great place to live.

Kenny Anderson, the Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion for the city of Huntsville, is at the forefront of getting to see and guide this growth because of his position.

Anderson sat down with Steve Johnson on Leadership Perspectives to discuss the state of the city’s growth, what challenges its faces, and what efforts his office is making to help Huntsville continue to grow.

He also discussed the office’s civic engagement academy which strives to build community and the city’s effort to address the community’s concerns.

You can hear more about these topics from Anderson in the video player above.