Huntsville native Mitchell Daly discusses his unique first-year college experience during a pandemic

The early months of the pandemic were difficult for all of us, but the safety requirements for some were a bit stronger than others.

In March 2020, Mitchell Daly was a star baseball player at Bob Jones High School and a University of Texas baseball commit. Daly is the son of General Edwards Daly, the Commander of the Army Materiel Command.

Daly discusses his experience being on ‘lockdown’ at their Redstone Arsenal home in early 2020 and his unique first-year experience at Texas, where he also picked up a Freshman-All American title in baseball.

The full interview with Mitchell Daly is below: