HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Sonnie Hereford IV was the first Black child to integrate schools in 1963 when he started attending Huntsville’s Fifth Avenue school at just six years old.

Like everyone else, Hereford listened to the controversy over teaching Critical Race Theory in schools and says it’s history, not what you call it that matters.

