Huntsville Hospital’s Dr. Ali Hassoun discusses COVID-19 vaccine concerns

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – With all the concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine, this week’s Leadership Perspectives interview is with Dr. Ali Hassoun.

Hassoun is described as the man who is All Things COVID for Huntsville Hospital, which is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic Monday.

The appointment-only clinic starts at 1 p.m. Huntsville Hospital has established a waiting list for those 75 and older to receive the Pfizer vaccine. You can visit the HH website below to add your name to the waiting list and HH staff will call you to make an appointment.

You can watch both parts of our interview with Dr. Hassoun below: