At Kennedy Space Center in Florida, the work is ongoing to launch NASA’s next great rocket.

The Space Launch System (SLS) is expected to fly on its maiden voyage sometime in the next few months. The launch window for that first flight, Artemis I, has changed more than once, and will likely change again, says Huntsville’s Chris Crumbley, a long-time veteran of NASA and human space flight.

You can watch our full interview with Crumbley above.