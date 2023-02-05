HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – As far as political offices go, being on a school board is one with huge responsibility – and in modern society, it gets tougher every year.

Huntsville City School Board Member Carlos Mathews sat down with Steve Johnson on Leadership Perspectives to discuss some of the challenges the school system faces like racial equity, children’s home situations, children who come to school hungry, and more.

Mathews talks about the importance of schools having diversity that reflects society because students will one day go into the workforce and interact in society with people of different backgrounds.

He also takes some time to discuss why schools serve breakfast and afternoon snacks to accommodate students who may come from homes with economic issues.

You can hear Mathews talk about these challenges and more by watching the full interview in the video player at the top of this page.