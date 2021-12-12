How the pandemic played a role in the increase of cyber attacks

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A cyber security expert compared cyberattacks in 2020 to the beginning of World War II.

Chandler Hall with Sentar, a Huntsville cyber security company, says since the beginning of the pandemic, “We’ve been ramping up cyber security capabilities, just like at the beginning of the war and of course in the middle of all this…”

Conducting business outside of the home was new for the majority of people and businesses in 2020. It opened up a whole new world for vulnerabilities and keeping it from happening is more than just having a good password.

