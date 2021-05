John Kim moved with his family to Huntsville when he was 18 years old.

He didn’t speak English then, but this Korean American not only speaks the language fluently now; he’s also the founder of tech company Geeks and Nerds that has more than 100 employees in the Rocket City.

However, our Leadership Perspectives interview this morning isn’t about that – it’s about the ongoing problem of violence against Asian Americans.

