Former UAH coach, professional speaker Roy Heintz discusses how he uses his coaching experience in the corporate world

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Roy Heintz is the former University of Alabama – Huntsville women’s basketball coach, but these days Heintz spends his time as a businessman, a professional speaker, and an author.

His main subject, what he learned as a coach that can be translated to leadership in the corporate setting.

Roy Heintz is the author of the book, “Lead Like A Coach” and said that many things coaches do can work in the ‘regular’ day-to-day life.

Listen to what Heintz had to say in his full interview here: