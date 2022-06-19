Armed Forces Week is an annual event in the last week of June across Huntsville and Madison County. One of the people working to make it a success is retired Major General Jim Myles, former commander of Army Aviation and Missile Command at Redstone Arsenal.

Myles also has some thoughts on the ongoing war in Ukraine and some of the missile systems being sent to the country, specifically the Javelin anti-tank missile.

You can watch our full interview with Myles above. For a full list of Armed Forces Week events, click here.