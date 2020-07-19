Elizabeth Fleming discusses schooling options as summer break comes to a close

The parents of school-aged students are going through some rough times right now.

There are decisions to be made about school, and whether your child goes to class, or stays home and goes to “virtual” school.

There’s also another concern – children who haven’t been around other kids for months because of COVID-19 concerns.

Elizabeth Fleming, Executive Director of The Schools Foundation in Madison County, discussed the options and how it’s affecting her – she has young children as well.

You can watch our full interview with Fleming below: