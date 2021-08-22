Dynetics VP Ronnie Chronister discusses the biggest military threat facing the U.S.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — In the wake of the Space and Missile Defense Symposium, Ronnie Chronister talks about the biggest military technology threat the U.S. is facing, and how we’re behind compared to our possible adversaries.

Senior Vice President for Weapons Technology, and Manufacturing Operations at Dynetics, Chronister gives an inside look into Hypersonic weapons, which go five times the speed of sound or faster. However, Chronister mentions we are behind compared to others.

He also talks about how important it was for the symposium to be in person a couple of weeks ago. It was the first in-person gathering in two years for the space and missile defense community.