Sunday is the halfway point for Heart Awareness Month.

The idea is to bring heart disease, and all the deadly statistics about it, to the forefront.

This year, though, that’s a little tougher than usual.

COVID-19 has impacted outreach efforts by Huntsville Hospital. Cardiologist Dr. Sravya Chirumamilla says keeping regular appointments, even in the middle of the pandemic, is part of preventing heart disease.

You can watch our full interview with Dr. Chirumamilla below.